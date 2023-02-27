Team Custody meets Ilaiyaraaja in Hyderabad

CHENNAI: Tamil-Telugu action thriller Custody, directed by Venkat Prabhu and starring Naga Chaitanya, has been progressing at a rapid pace since the project started rolling. The latest update is that the filming for the movie is now complete, and it is currently in post-production stages.

The movie is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen. The film stars Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles, with Arvind Swami playing the antagonist.

According to the latest reports, the team also met legendary composer Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja, who is in Hyderabad for the “Raaja Live in Concert” tour, and congratulated him. Naga Chaitanya also had a fanboy moment with a big gleam on his face while posing for pictures with the Maestro and ex- pressed his gratitude, stating, “His compositions have taken me on different journeys as I played out my own scene in my head listening to his music,” he said.

Both Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja have scored music for the movie. The film also stars Priyamani, Sharat Kumar, Sampath Raj, and Premgi Amaren among others. Popular TV serial actress Premi Vishwanath is also making her debut with Custody that is releasing on May 12.