Mysskin wraps up his portions for ‘Leo’, thanks Vijay, Lokesh

CHENNAI: Director cum actor Mysskin penned an emotional note to Team Leo as he wrapped up his portions of the film in Kashmir.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I am returning to Chennai from Kashmir today, and despite the extreme cold, the team has worked hard to completed my portions."

“After shooting the last scene I hugged Lokesh and kissed him on his forehead,” he added.

Mysskin also praised the entire crew and said that he would never forget the way Vijay treated him on the sets. “Leo will create wonders,” he ended the note.

After the success of Varisu, Vijay has been shooting for his much-hyped film with writer-director Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is said that the team with complete its first schedule in March and will take a brief break after jumping on to the next schedule.

Apart from the Pisasu fame director, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand and Gautham Vasudev Menon and Mathew Thomas play crucial roles.