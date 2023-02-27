Malayalam filmmaker Joseph Manu James passes away at 31

NEW DELHI: Malayalam filmmaker Joseph Manu James is no more. He was reportedly undergoing treatment for hepatitis and unfortunately lost his life on February 24. He was 31.

His demise just a few days before the release of his debut film 'Nancy Rani'. Aju Varghese, who worked with Manu James in 'Nancy Rani', paid his heartfelt condolences after learning about his untimely demise.