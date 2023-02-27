Juhi Chawla, R Madhavan honoured with Champions of Change Award

NEW DELHI: It's a moment of pride for actors Juhi Chawla and R Madhavan as they were honoured with the Champions Of Change Award on Sunday in New Delhi.

Juhi and Madhavan received the special award from former President Ram Nath Kovind at Vigyan Bhavan in the capital.

Sharing a few glimpses from the ceremony, Juhi took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude. "It is said that, 'Behind every champion there is a team that prepared him to become that champion'.. thanking everyone who touched my life , helped me learn , grow and supported in whatever I could do for the society. Honoured and humbled," she wrote.