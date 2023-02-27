Bhaskar Sakthi’s Vadakkan shoot progresses at rapid pace

CHENNAI: The shoot of Vadakkan, produced by popular publisher Vediyappan of Discovery Book Palace and directed by Bhaskar Sakthi, commenced in Theni last week. The latest update is that the shoot has been progressing at a rapid pace. Bankrolled by Discovery Cinemas banner and presented by Cinema Palace, the film has newcomers in its cast. Speaking about the film , director Bhaskar Sakthi said, “I am glad to make my directorial debut with Vadakkan. It is a pleasure to work with my long-time friend cinematographer Theni Easwar on this film.

Kungumaraj plays the protagonist of the story while Vairamala plays the female lead. The film will talk about a much-needed topic and will be relevant to the audience.” Vadakkan will be made in live sync sound with Rajesh Sasendran incharge of the department