Shahid Kapoor's birthday: 5 rocking performances of the actor

NEW DELHI: Even in his early forties, he could easily play the character of a twenty-year-old guy. In 'Jersey' (2022), Shahid Kapoor played two different age groups. But his chocolate boy image never posed a threat to his acting calibre.

Over the years, he has grown to be a solid actor, who could mould himself into any persona.

From 'Jab We Met' to 'Kabir Singh', Shahid Kapoor remains at the top of his game.

As he turns a year older today, let's wish him a filmy happy birthday...