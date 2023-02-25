Shahid Kapoor's birthday: 5 rocking performances of the actor

NEW DELHI: Even in his early forties, he could easily play the character of a twenty-year-old guy. In 'Jersey' (2022), Shahid Kapoor played two different age groups. But his chocolate boy image never posed a threat to his acting calibre.
Over the years, he has grown to be a solid actor, who could mould himself into any persona.
From 'Jab We Met' to 'Kabir Singh', Shahid Kapoor remains at the top of his game.
As he turns a year older today, let's wish him a filmy happy birthday...
Aditya Kashyap is the dream man for many real-life Geets of the country. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, this movie brought Shahid and Kareena Kapoor together on screen.
Vishal Bhardwaj's adaptation of Shakespeare's Hamlet saw Shahid in one of his most intense roles till date. His layered performance in the movie earned him accolades.
Shahid said in one of his interviews that his career would not be the way it is had he not met Vishal Bhardwaj. His nuanced portrayal of both Charlie and Guddu was praised by critics and audiences alike.
Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, Shahid played the role of Tommy Singh, a troubled rockstar who gets caught up in the drug trade in the film. The movie was enmeshed in a legal battle before hitting the theatres.
Shahid tasted the biggest commercial success of his career with this movie as it minted more than 200 crores at the domestic box office. The controversial character of Kabir Singh faced backlash but it did not stop the movie from making money.
