Regina Cassandra’s Soorpanagai to have a release soon

CHENNAI: Regina Cassandra’s period film Soorpanagai, directed by Caarthick Raju is all set for a release. The movie that is produced by Apple Tree Studios, has been acquired by SP Cinemas. Soorpanagai is a fantasy-adventure thriller set against the backdrops of two different periods – the 1920s and the present day era. Regina plays the role of an archaeologist who unearths some unique antiques, which in turn, leads to a mysterious chain of events. Akshara Gowda, JP, Mansoor Ali Khan, Jiva Ravi, Michael, Kaushik, Yogi, Ravi Raja, and others are a part of this star cast. Sam CS is composing the music, and Gokul Benoy is handling the cinematography for this film.

Earlier in an interview to DT Next, Caarthick Raju had said, “The story unfolds in the very first scene. She will not only be seen in a never-seen-before look on the film but also in a story that hasn’t been explored much before. It is a thriller film that will also have some horror elements in it