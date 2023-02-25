Jackman reveals growling and yelling for Wolverine damaged his voice

WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine in the 'X-Men' film franchise, after more than two decades has opened up about the toll that playing the character has taken on his voice.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, during an episode of BBC, Jackman details the damage as a result of playing the mutant superhero.

"My falsetto is not as strong as it used to be and that I directly put down to some of the growling and yelling. My voice teacher in drama school would've been horrified by some of the things I did [in Wolverine]," Jackman said, as reported by the US-based entertainment news outlet,.

The last time fans saw Jackman in the iconic role was when he made an uncredited cameo in 'X-Men: Apocalypse' in 2016. Jackman is also well-known for his singing and dancing roles on Broadway, including those in the musicals 'Oklahoma!', 'A Steady Rain', 'The River', and 'The Music Man', which need a wide vocal range, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor added that he is working on improving his voice for future projects. "We learned the technique [in school] of how to shout and how to yell without ruining your voice. However, during Wolverine, I did some screaming and yelling and things that I think did damage my voice, which I think I'm working on," he said.

He continued, "I work with a singing teacher, and I make sure that I try not to hurt myself. And I really put a lot of effort into both physical movement, and my vocal preparation for every role."

Meanwhile, Jackman is set to reprise playing Wolverine in the upcoming Ryan Reynolds starrer 'Deadpool 3'. It will release in theatres on September 6, 2024.