Cinema

Evangeline Lilly longs to fondle King Charles' ear lobes

However, the actress is adamant her fascination with ears is not a fetish, reports female first.co.uk.
Actress Evangeline Lilly
Actress Evangeline LillyIANS
IANS

WASHINGTON: Actress Evangeline Lilly has confessed that she has a strange obsession with touching people's ears, with a liking for low-hanging lobes belonging to elderly aristocratic Englishmen - indicating the 74-year-old British monarch, King Charles III.

During an appearance on 'The Jonathan Ross Show', Evangeline explained: "The best lobes in the world are really old English gentlemen's. They hang way down ... I'd go for those (King Charles' ear lobes) in a minute! Come on! I would."

However, the actress is adamant her fascination with ears is not a fetish, reports female first.co.uk.

She added: "I like the meat of the lobe. I just like to fondle it. It's not sexual."

During the interview, Lilly is also said to an embarrassing blunder when working with Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas on the 'Ant-Man' movies after labelling them both "GILFs".

She explained: "There was this day on set, we were doing a scene in a restaurant and we were in a waiting room, so they filmed the waiting room with extras and there were children. I turned to Michael and Michelle and I said: 'You know, you guys are real GILFs.'

"Michael had no idea. He said: 'What's a GILF?' Instead of being cool about it, in front of a room full of children I went: "'It's a grandpa I'd like to f***'."

"And then immediately realised I'd told Michael Douglas I'd like to f*** him, which is not what you should say in front of a bunch of kids, oops!"

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Evangeline Lilly
King Charles III
Actress Evangeline Lilly
Actress Evangeline's strange obsession
The Jonathan Ross Show

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in