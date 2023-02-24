I wanted to make a raw film after directing 'Hey Sinamika', says Brinda

Brinda instantly clarifies that dance and direction to her are like a pair of eyes. “Wouldn’t people be bored if I do the same steps in every dance of mine time and again? Leave alone the audience, even I would be easily bored if things are monotonous. For instance, take Ponniyin Selvan 1. Devaralaan Aatam was different from Raatchasa Maamaney and Sol. Likewise, Thugs too is a different genre, which is loosely inspired by a Malayalam film. I know I am taking a gamble by doing something different and I love taking risks. Why should female directors do light-hearted content alone,” asks the award-winning choreographer.

Be it the Amman promo song or the trailer, the video glimpses had a certain colour pattern to them. “Thanks to cinematographer Priyesh. Preetha was my initial choice but due to change in schedules, Priyesh, who is her assistant, came on board. It is always good to give a chance to newcomers as I was longing for such opportunities during the initial stages of my career. He has done a brilliant job. Throughout Thugs, we haven’t used zoom lens at all and have made the film only with block lens, which has given a different dimension to the making altogether,” she reveals.

Brinda also heaps praises on her actors and says, “Hridhu was a surprise package. Once he got into the skin of the character, he awed us with his performance. He will be a talent to reckon. Simha, we all know his talent and the way he prepares for his character is mindblowing. Be it Hridhu or Simha or Munishkanth, the boys hardly used their caravans during the break. They happily sat on the spot and were chit-chatting. Sam CS’s music in theatres will be a treat. But I couldn’t relax. I make it a point to be on the sets at 6.30 am and start preparing for the day. I get a bit tense if things get delayed. Also, if we start early, we can even shoot for a couple of extra scenes,” she concludes.