Viduthalai audio launch with maestro’s performance on March 8

CHENNAI: Viduthalai, directed by Vetrimaaran, is one of the most- anticipated movies of the year. Actor Soori and Vijay Sethupathi are playing lead roles in the upcoming crime thriller. The team wrapped up its shooting a few months ago and has been progressing at a rapid pace. The first instalment of the two-part franchise will hit the screens on March 31.

The film that has Vijay Sethupathi playing Vaathiyar and Soori as a cop is produced by Elred Kumar under RS Infotainment. Red Giant Pictures, meanwhile, acquired the film’s theatre distribution rights. The latest update is that the film’s audio composed by maestro Ilaiyaraaja will be unveiled in a grand ceremony in Chennai on March 8. Speaking to DT Next, a source associated with the movie has confirmed that the audio and trailer launch will witness his performance. The film stars Soori, Vijay Sethupathi, Bhavani Sre, Prakash Raj, Rajeev Menon and Gautham Menon among others. Viduthalai will release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Velraj is handling the camera.

Peter Hein has handled the film’s stunts and a unique fight sequence with fighters handling the camera themselves has been shot for the film.