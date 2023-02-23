Rani Mukerji shines in 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' trailer

MUMBAI: Rani Mukerji has shown her versatility as an actor time and again. With the upcoming 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway', she is all set to make you fall in love with her acting prowess once again.

On Thursday, the makers of 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' unveiled the film's trailer.

Playing a fierce woman, Rani is seen fighting against an entire Norwegian government to reunite with her children. The trailer starts by showing how happily Mrs Chatterjee (Rani) is enjoying her life with her husband and two kids Shubh and Shuchi in Norway.

However, one day, government officials come to her house and snatch away her kids from her. She later learns that the kids have been taken away from her by the government after they decide that the Chatterjees have been unable to adequately care for the kids.

The latter half of the trailer shows Rani fighting against the Norwegian foster care system to win back the custody of her children.