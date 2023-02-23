Currently focusing on my next with Maddy, says Mithran R Jawahar

CHENNAI: Mithran R Jawahar, who has given hit films like Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty, Uthamaputhiran and latest being Thiruchitrambalam —all with Dhanush— is a person with infectious innocence. He laughs, “While people like Dhanush always wish only good things for me, others are taking undue advantage of it. Sometimes, I even feel I am a misfit for cinema.” As we congratulate him on his successful career, he speaks about his next with Madhavan, “We are going on floors in May. I am working on it now and quite excited about the project. There will be more updates soon,” he adds.

Mithran’s name is also doing the rounds in a film titled Ariyavan with new faces in the cast. “It is my assistant’s movie and I was there only for initial discussions. I am no way related to the movie and I wonder why my name is being highlighted. I do not want the audience to be misguided as I am not the director of the movie. Now you know why I said my innocence is being misused. I walked out of the film after initial discussions. My current focus is on my next film with Maddy,” he concludes.