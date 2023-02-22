SSR, RajKummar Rao, Amit Sadh's 'Kai Po Che!' turns 10

"I learnt a lot on this movie and I have my team, my crew to thank for that.. you are only as good as the people u work with and kaipiche was backed by the best team ever.. my writer @chaudhuripubali who worked with me to adapt #3mistakesofmylife by @chetanbhagat ( thank u Chetan for trusting me with ur book)and turn it into a screenplay. #supratiksen who stepped in at the right time and helped me get a good grip on it and did the dialogues. @itsamittrivedi and @swanandkirkire who brought the everlasting tunes to life #manjha #meethiboliyan #shubhaarambh which still play at every celebration . @mukeshchhabracc who brought together a cast that was fine tuned to perfection..," he added.

Released in 2013, 'Kai Po Che!', the film is based on Chetan Bhagat's bestselling book The 3 Mistakes Of My Life . It was critically acclaimed on release and also scored at the box office.

The hit film evolved around three friends who start their own sports shop and sports academy. The film then tracks their friendship and innocence tarnished by religious politics and communal hatred.