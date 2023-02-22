Jayam Ravi-starrer Agilan to release on March 10
CHENNAI: Jayam Ravi is currently awaiting the release of two back-to-back films Agilan and Ponniyin Selvan 2, while it was previously confirmed that Ponniyin Selvan 2 will be released on April 28, the actor has taken to social media to reveal a new poster of his upcoming film Agilan which is set to release on March 10 in theatres.
According to the latest reports the trailer of the film is also expected to release soon.
Agilan marks Jayam Ravi’s 28th film and is directed by Kalyana Krishnan. The film stars Priya Bhavani Shankar as the heroine who plays the role of a cop, while Jayam Ravi is essaying the role of an underworld gangster.
The film was extensively shot last year and the music is composed by Sam CS. The film also stars Harish Uthaman, Tanya Ravichandran, Hareesh Peradi, Boxer Dheena and others in supporting roles.
The poster has been welcomed with much fanfare which has risen the expectations of the fans.
