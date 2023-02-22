G Dhananjayan: Scriptick will bridge the writer-producer gap

CHENNAI: A common criticism that has constantly prevailed in Tamil cinema over the last few years is the dearth of good writers. However, when you ask a writer, who has been strolling around Kodambakkam for at least half a decade, is that his script hasn’t landed the right producer. To narrow it down, producer G Dhananjayan and lyric engineer Madhan Karky have come up with an initiative called Scriptick, which Dhananjayan terms it as “script bank”.

“In simple words, we help writers and filmmakers’ stories to reach the right producers and make it to the big screen. There are several writers out there in search of producers for their stories to see the light of the day. I am a producer too but I can produce a maximum of three movies a year. But there are several stories that are in the cans. So, Scriptick is a script bank, where these writers can submit their script and we will doctor it and help them find a producer,” explains GD.