G Dhananjayan: Scriptick will bridge the writer-producer gap
CHENNAI: A common criticism that has constantly prevailed in Tamil cinema over the last few years is the dearth of good writers. However, when you ask a writer, who has been strolling around Kodambakkam for at least half a decade, is that his script hasn’t landed the right producer. To narrow it down, producer G Dhananjayan and lyric engineer Madhan Karky have come up with an initiative called Scriptick, which Dhananjayan terms it as “script bank”.
“In simple words, we help writers and filmmakers’ stories to reach the right producers and make it to the big screen. There are several writers out there in search of producers for their stories to see the light of the day. I am a producer too but I can produce a maximum of three movies a year. But there are several stories that are in the cans. So, Scriptick is a script bank, where these writers can submit their script and we will doctor it and help them find a producer,” explains GD.
Is this only meant for aspiring writers?
He delves into the number game and says, “We get over 100 scripts via email a day. In fact, we have received scripts from established writers too. We have a team to evaluate the synopsis and have certain parameters before we take it. However, we make it a point to acknowledge every single mail we receive. That is something basic and we ensure that they at least get a positive or a negative response from us. We ask some writers to rework on their script and get back to us. Out of all the mails we have received, five have made it to the final stages of selection. It should be a win-win situation for the writer and the producer as well. We have received synopsis from Malaysia and New Zealand too,” he clarifies.
Scriptick’s is not all about receiving scripts. “Some scripts might have the potential but it needs a proper structure. We help them in structuring it and give it a screen form so that a production house is convinced. We even rate it like how journalists rate a film. This will help Tamil cinema in giving quality content and dearth of writers,” he concludes.
