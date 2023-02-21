Sivakarthikeyan’s Maveeran team felicitated by Dancers’ Union

CHENNAI: We had recently reported that Sivakarthikeyan’s Maveeran shoot is progressing at a rapid pace and the team had recently completed a song shoot with over 500 dancers in the unit.

“This was done for the first single titled Scene Ah Scene Ah and the union was overwhelmed with the Maveeran team’s gesture The head of Dancers’ Union, Chinni Prakash, Babu and Maari felicitated actor Sivakarthikeyan, director Madonne Ashwin, and producer Arun Viswa and thanked them for having majority of dancers and from Chennai. This mass number features over 500 dancers and was shot in Ennore recently,” said a source to DT Next.