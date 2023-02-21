Boney Kapoor remembers Sridevi with a touching note

Boney also dropped a lovely picture of Sridevi. Reacting to the post, fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a string of red heart emojis in the comment section. "I'm one of the millions of fans that worships Sridevi. She was and still is the greatest actor that cinema has ever produced. Her work and legacy will live on forever. RIP," a fan commented.

Earlier in the day, Sridevi's daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor paid tributes to their mother.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi wrote, "I still look for you everywhere mumma, still do everything I do hoping I'm making you proud. Everywhere I go, and everything I do- it starts and ends with you."