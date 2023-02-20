Samantha Ruth Prabhu practices boxing in Nainital ‘s 8 degrees

NAINITAL: Eight degrees Celsius in Nainital didn’t stop Samantha Ruth Prabhu from working out. Even battling with an autoimmune condition called Myositis, she never misses a chance to share inspirational fitness videos with her fans.

On Monday, the ‘Oo Antava’ star took to Instagram story to give a glimpse of her boxing session.

In the video, she can be seen practising some boxing moves in cold weather with action director Yannick Ben.

She was seen wearing peach-coloured athleisure.