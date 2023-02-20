Prabhudeva mourns the demise of Tamil actor Mayilsamy

NEW DELHI: After learning about the demise of Tamil actor Mayilsamy, Prabhudeva offered his heartfelt condolences.

Taking to Twitter, Prabhudeva dropped a picture of Mayilsamy and wrote,"We all will miss u."

Mayilsamy died on Sunday. He was 57. The actor passed away after suffering a heart attack.

Mammootty also mourned the demise of Mayilsamy.

"My thoughts and Prayers go out to the family and friends of #Mayilsamy. What a loss to the film industry," he tweeted.