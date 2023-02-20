Mayilsamy cremated in Vadapalani; fans bid tearful adieu

CHENNAI: The funeral procession of famous comedian Mayilsamy, who died on Sunday, took place in Saligramam Venkateswara Nagar. Performers paid their last respects to Mayilsamy's body by playing Lord Shiva songs while actors and public tearfully participated in his final walk.

The funeral procession, which started at Saligramam Venkateswara Nagar, reached the AVM cemetery in Vadapalani, and then Mayilsamy's final rites were formally done by his son Arumainayagam. After that, his body was cremated in the cemetery.

Mayilsamy's relatives, Deputy Speaker G Pichandy, actors, fans, and public participated in the funeral and bid farewell to the actor.

The 57-year-old comedian suffered a heart attack in the small hours of Sunday, South Indian Artistes' Association said.

As the news of the actor's demise broke, a galaxy of actors descended to pay their last respects to the departed soul at his residence in the city. Meanwhile, a video of Mayilsamy taking part in a temple festival to mark Maha Shivratri festival on Saturday night has gone viral.