"Jackson Durai - The Second Chapter will be a standalone movie"
CHENNAI: The sequel to Sathyaraj-Sibi Sathyaraj’s 2016 hit film Jackson Durai was officially announced on Monday.
Jointly produced by MS Sharavanan and SR Fathima, Dharanidharan who had directed the original will also direct the second part. “Jackson Durai - The Second Chapter will be a standalone film. However, the premise is the same as the second part too takes place in the pre-Independence era. The story of the second chapter is set in the 1940s,” says Dharanidharan to DT Next.
The filmmaker clarifies that the second instalment won’t be a horror comedy unlike the first. “When we made part one, it was a season of horror movies and we cashed in on it. The audience has evolved and so has the Indian movie industry. We need to give solid content to produce a hit film. Jackson Durai 2 has it and that is the reason why we are making it across five languages-- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi,” he adds.
Apart from Sathyaraj and Sibi, other actors will be cast fresh for the second part. “We are looking at aspiring actors and have brought on board a few actors from London to play British officers. We are shooting the film in Ooty as the hill station suits the script’s requirements for a pre-independent era in terms of props,” concludes Dharanidharan. Siddharth Vipin is the music composer and Kalyan is the cinematographer.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android