Sachin-Abarnathi’s Demon is based on true events

CHENNAI: Actor Sachin, who won critical acclaim for his role in Beginning will be seen playing the lead alongside Abarnathi in Demon. Vijay Sethupathi and Mysskin recently unveiled the first look of the film.

Directed by debutant Ramesh Pazhaniivel and produced by R Somasundaram of Window Boys Pictures, the makers in an official statement said that the film is a suspense-thriller laced with horror elements. Ronnie Raphael of Maraikkayar fame is the music composer while RS Ananda Kumar is the cinematographer.

Kumki Ashwin, Instagram sensation Raveena Daha, Bigg Boss fame Shruthi Periyasamy, Mippusamy, Prabhakaran, Abhishek, Tharani, Navya suji and Saleema, among others will be seen in pivotal roles in Demon.