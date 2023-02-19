Kollywood celebs pour in condolences for Mayilsamy's demise

CHENNAI: The past few weeks have been tough for Kollywood as renowned film personalities passed away one after the other with the latest being actor Mayilsamy.

Bestowed with the gift of the gab, Mayilsamy has been entertaining Tamil cinema with his voice modulation. His modulations are particularly funny whenever he played a tippler.

Mayilsamy, being a fan of actor and former CM MG Ramachandran, was as known for his philanthropic activities as for his acting prowess.

Film personalities such as Kamal Haasan, Sarathkumar, Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Resul Pookutty, Vikram, Manobala, Anandraj, Pandiarajan, Delhi Ganesh, Vaiyapuri, Yogi Babu, MS Bhaskar, R Parthiban, Ramesh Khanna, Manobala and Shobi Paulraj have expressed condolences for the demise of Mayilsamy.

