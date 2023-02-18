'Top Gun' stunt director says SRK, Tom Cruise have similar dedication

MUMBAI: Action choreographer Casey O'Neill, who has worked with Hollywood star Tom Cruise in films like 'Jack Reacher', the 'Mission Impossible' series and 'Top Gun: Maverick', along with having worked on Marvel Cinematic Universe, has drawn parallels between Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Tom Cruise for their dedication to their craft, passion for cinema and the urge to push the envelope.

Casey designed the action in the SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer 'Pathaan', which is currently smashing records at the box-office in the third week of its release.

Talking about the remarkable similarity that he has seen between Tom and SRK, Casey said: "They are both true professionals in their craft and so talented. Tom Cruise is a fearless actor who lives and breathes his craft and wants to push the envelope when it comes to his body and his cinema to only entertain audiences. SRK is just the same."

Sharing how SRK reinvented himself for 'Pathaan', the action director said: "Shah Rukh Khan has pushed his body, he has unlearnt and learnt action to deliver 'Pathaan' as an entertainer like no other. Both are driven and committed lovers of cinema who will do whatever it takes to make the audience happy. I have worked with Tom on many exciting films. We all have enjoyed working with each other through the years. It was a pleasure working with another global movie star like Shah Rukh Khan and seeing him transform into an action star that no one has ever seen before."

Yash Raj Films' 'Pathaan' has been directed by Siddharth Anand, who has delivered his third blockbuster in a row after 'Bang Bang!' and the 2019 release 'War'.

Casey, who planned the brutal Dubai action sequences between John and SRK, spoke about how SRK transformed into becoming an action star.

He said: "SRK is an exceptional athlete and performer. He can adapt into many different action sequences and excels in the process of movie magic for the big screen. He is a true gentleman and an amazing actor and I was honoured to be a part in the making of Pathaan with him and the entire crew."