Shah Rukh looks dapper at Smriti Irani's daughter's wedding reception

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the success of 'Pathaan', recently marked his presence at the wedding reception of Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle Irani.

On Friday, Smriti, also a former actress, hosted the reception for the members of the film and political fraternity. SRK was one of the guests.

A picture has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Shah Rukh is seen striking a pose with Smriti Irani and her husband Zubin Irani. We can also see Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar standing next to Zubin in the image.

Dressed in a black suit and black shirt, SRK looked dapper.