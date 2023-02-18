Cinema

Nandamuri Tarakaratna passes away at 39

He fell ill during Nara Lokesh's Padayatra in Kuppam.
Nandamuri Tarakaratna
Nandamuri Tarakaratna
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Actor Nandamuri Tarakaratna has succumbed to illness after the treatments failed to revive him. He was 39.

Tarakaratna suffered cardiac arrest during Nara Lokesh's Padayatra in Kuppam On January 27. Subsequently, he was receiving treatment in Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Bengaluru.

Tarakaratna hails from the popular Nandamuri family of Tollywood industry. He is the grandson of actor and former CM NT Rama Rao, Nandamuri Balakrishna's nephew and Jr NTR's cousin.

He has starred in films such as Amaravathi, Nandeeswarudu and Yuva Rathna.

