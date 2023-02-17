Ram impresses Shankar with 80-second long single-take dance step

RC 15 shoot was happening in Kurnool recently where people thronged to get a glimpse of the actor. Ram Charan pulled off an 80-second long dance step in a single take leaving everyone awestruck.

Ram Charan, who is known for his brilliant dance moves, his Naatu Naatu song, in which he can be seen shaking a leg with his co-star Jr NTR, has become a global phenomenon bagging the Golden Globe for Best Original Song and also Critics’ Choice Award for Best Song.

Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film, which also stars Kiara Advani, was announced in February 2021 and began its production in October 2021.

The film reportedly stars Ram Charan in a dual role. The filming took place in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Punjab.