Ponniyin Selvan 2 trailer on March 29 in Chennai

“This will be a mega event and will set the perfect tone for film’s release on April 28. Stars from across industries will grace the occasion,” a tinseltown source told DT Next.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 will release almost seven months after the release of the first part. PS 1 raked in over Rs 500 crore at the global box-office. The second part of the film, is also expected to have six songs like the first.

“However there won’t be dance numbers like Devaraalan Aatam or Raatchasa Maamaney. The songs will be a part of the narrative and will be rich on visuals, music, screenplay and performances,”added the source.

Produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies the movie has Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam ravi and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles.

AR Rahman has composed the music while Ravi Varman has operated the camera. National-award winner Thotta Tharani is the art director and Brindha is the in charge of dance choreography.