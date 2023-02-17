Arulnithu plays a speech impaired in Thiruvin Kural

CHENNAI: The makers of Arulnithi’s upcoming film, produced by Lyca and directed by Harish Prabhu, unveiled the title of the film on Thursday. Titled Thiruvin Kural, Arulnithi will be playing a speech-impaired person in the film yet again after Brindhavanam.

The film marks the directorial debut of Harish Prabhu, who has earlier worked as an assistant director to Arun Kumar in Pannaiyarum Padminiyum and Sethupathi, followed by an assistant to Ranjith Jeyakodi in Puriyatha Puthir.

Thiruvin Kural revolves around a father-son bonding in which veteran director Bharathiraja as Arulnithi’s father. Aathmika is playing the female lead in this movie, which has an ensemble star cast comprising Subathra Robert, Monekha Siva, and Mullaiarasi among others. The film is shot across Chennai, Puducherry, and Karaikal.