SK's Maaveeran 1st single sung by Anirudh to be out tomorrow noon

The dance number is choreographed by Shobi Paulraj and the lyrics for the song is penned by Kabilan and Lokesh while Bharath Shankar has composed the music for the film.

Maaveeran, produced by Shanthi Talkies, is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama and is titled Mahaveerudu in Telugu. Sivakarthikeyan made headlines recently after shooting a song with more than 500 dancers on set and interestingly the visuals were shot using a mocobot camera.

The film stars Sivakarthikeyan and Aditi Shankar in lead roles along with Yogi Babu, Mysskin, and Saritha in supporting roles. The shoot is expected to be wrapped up by April 2023.