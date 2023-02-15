'Selfiee' second trailer is out, teaser mentions boycott bollywood

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi are raising the temperature high as their upcoming film 'Selfiee' is about to hit the theatres. Amid promotions all over the country, the makers of 'Selfiee' unveiled the second trailer of the film on Wednesday.

Fans already know that the film is a tussle between a superstar and a super fan. In the second trailer, the situation gets grimmer and the fight between Inspector Om Prakash (played by Emraan) and superstar Vijay (played by Akshay) takes an ugly turn involving their families.

Taking to Instagram Akshay posted the trailer with a caption, "Aam aadmi ki kahaani toh bahot sun li, ab Vijay Kumar ki bhi sun lo.. Dekhiye #SelfieeTrailer2. And watch #Selfiee in cinemas on 24th Feb."