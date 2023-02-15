Sai Pallavi, Nivin Pauly’s next titled Thaaram

CHENNAI: Actress Sai Pallavi and Nivin Pauly are set to join hands once again for a new movie titled Thaaram.

The pair is coming together after a gap of eight years and was previously seen in the famous Malayalam film Premam which saw them quickly become one of the most popular on-screen pairs in the industry.

According to the latest reports, Vivek Ranjith is writing the screenplay for Thaaram, and the movie is being directed by Vinay Govind. The film is produced by Listin Stephen and Polly Junior Pictures under the banner of Magic Frames.

Sai Pallavi was last seen on screen in the movie Gargi, which released in July 2022, it was widely appreciated by numerous critics and commoners and was directed by Gautham Ramachandran.