Meera Jasmine to give her big screen comeback in 'Vimanam'

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Meera Jasmine's birthday, a bilingual film in Telugu and Tamil "Vimanam" was announced today. The well-known actress is all set play an important role in the movie produced by Zee Studios and Kiran Korrapati Creative Works.
The filming is expected to begin soon. In a tweet, Kiran Korrapati Creative Works and Zee Studios South stated, "She’s back people! Wishing the ever-charming #MeeraJasmine a very happy birthday🤩 After a decade she will grace our screens with her presence in #Vimanam ✈️. Our Next Telugu - Tamil bilingual film in association with @ZeeStudios_. And we know she will be better than ever❤️"
Meera Jasmine, who mostly appears in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada movies, made her debut in 2001 with the Lohithadas film Soothradharan. She won National Film Award for Best Actress in 2004 for her role in "Paadam Onnu: Oru Vilapam". She was last seen in Kaveri (2014).
