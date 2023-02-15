Meera Jasmine to give her big screen comeback in 'Vimanam'

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Meera Jasmine's birthday, a bilingual film in Telugu and Tamil "Vimanam" was announced today. The well-known actress is all set play an important role in the movie produced by Zee Studios and Kiran Korrapati Creative Works.

The filming is expected to begin soon. In a tweet, Kiran Korrapati Creative Works and Zee Studios South stated, "She’s back people! Wishing the ever-charming #MeeraJasmine a very happy birthday🤩 After a decade she will grace our screens with her presence in #Vimanam ✈️. Our Next Telugu - Tamil bilingual film in association with @ZeeStudios_. And we know she will be better than ever❤️"