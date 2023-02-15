Is it Kiccha Sudeep for Venkat Prabhu after Custody?

CHENNAI: If things fall in place, director Venkat Prabhu will direct actor Kiccha Sudeep in his next film. A Bengaluru-based source told DT Next that the project will materialise once Sudeepa listens to the bound script and gives the nod.

“Venkat Prabhu has narrated an interesting one-liner of the story. Sudeepa is excited and has asked the filmmaker to develop the script. As VP is now focused on Naga Chaitanya’s Custody, he will start developing the script once the film releases. This project with Sudeepa will be a pan-Indian flick and will be planned as a multilingual. We will have to wait and see how the project takes shape.”

While it was rumoured that Venkat Prabhu is also in contention for AK 62, this development has taken tinseltown by surprise. However, the producer for the project has not been finalised yet as the project is in its early stages.

Kiccha Sudeep who was last seen in Vikrant Rona, directed by Anup Bhandari was a hit at the box-office. The actor will be next seen in Kabzaa that will hit the screen on Puneeth Rajkumar’s birth anniversary on March 17.