Anikha breaks silence on liplock scenes in 'Oh My Darling'

CHENNAI: Upcoming actress Anikha Surendran, better known for her roles in Viswasam and Yennai Arindhaal, has responded to some controversial comments on her next feature 'Oh My Darling' alongside Melvin Babu.

The movie's trailer dropped recently to some objectionable comments as it had lip-lock scenes of Anikha. Fans were shocked to see her in such scenes in her maiden film as the leading lady.

Opening up on the film and responding to comments, Anikha said 'Oh My Darling' is a romantic film and the story demands liplock scenes. She trashed controversies saying that on watching the whole film nothing could be found objectionable.

'Oh My Darling' audio launch recently was held in Kochi at February 14, the songs were received well by audience. The film, bankrolled Manoj Sreekanta, is directed by Alfred D' Samuel, written by Jineesh K Joy. It also stars Manju Pillai and Fukru Krishnajeev.