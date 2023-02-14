Pyaar ka rang chada hai: Sid-Kiara glow in their pre-wedding snaps

In the new set of pictures, Kiara was dressed in a sliver-coloured lehenga, teaming it up with a mustard-coloured dupatta.

Sidharth was seen in a yellow kurta-pyjama with an embroidered shawl around his neck.

Kiara's stone-studded heavy neckpiece is the highlight of her attire. In the lovey-dovey pictures, the newlyweds exude glamour, love and positivity.

Sidharth and Kiara have not specified whether the pictures are from Mehendi or Haldi ceremony.

Fans and followers showered their love and blessings on the new couple.

They wrote in the caption, "Pyaar ka rang chada hai..." Sidharth and Kiara reportedly started dating during the shoot of 'Shershaah', a film which happens to be the biggest hit in Sidharth's career so far.