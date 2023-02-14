Kaithi 2 set to go on floors this year
Jayantho Sengupta
CHENNAI: Kaithi 2, the much-awaited sequel to Karthi and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2019 blockbuster Kaithi, is expected to begin filming this year.
According to reports, Lokesh Kanagaraj is expected to start working on Kaithi 2 after wrapping up the shoot of Vijay-starrer Leo, which is set to release on October 19 this year. Lokesh has sketched out an elaborated structure for his upcoming projects. The filmmaker will begin shooting Kaithi 2 by the end of this year and intends to expand his cinematic universe with more sequels.
The latest updates state that Lokesh’s team has already developed a rough screenplay for Kaithi 2 and is expected to start the movie’s pre-production right after the release of Vijay’s Leo.
Actor Karthi is ready to advance with the upcoming blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan 2 and his other projects such as Japan directed by Raju Murugan. Lately fans have been following Lokesh’s works keenly to see how his cinematic universe connects all the films.
