Kaithi 2 set to go on floors this year

According to reports, Lokesh Kanagaraj is expected to start working on Kaithi 2 after wrapping up the shoot of Vijay-starrer Leo, which is set to release on October 19 this year. Lokesh has sketched out an elaborated structure for his upcoming projects. The filmmaker will begin shooting Kaithi 2 by the end of this year and intends to expand his cinematic universe with more sequels.