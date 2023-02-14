Ezra Miller’s The Flash trailer out

The Flash has faced a troubled runway over the past year with Miller’s numerous legal troubles. In March 2022, they were arrested twice in Hawaii within one month, first for disorderly conduct and harassment and then for second-degree assault.

Miller pleaded no contest to the assault charge and the harassment charge was later dismissed.

In January, Miller took a plea deal in a Vermont case, pleading guilty to a charge of unlawful trespassing and having two other criminal counts against them dropped. Miller has also been accused of choking a woman in an Icelandic bar and harassing another in her home in Berlin.