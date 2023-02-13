See how Ram Charan, RC 15 team surprise Sidharth, Kiara

MUMBAI: Ram Charan and the 'RC15' team shared a special message video on Monday for newly wed Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Taking to Instagram Story, Kiara shared the special surprise that she received from her RC15 team. Along with a video, she wrote, "This is the sweetest surprise for us. Feeling the love.

Thank you soo much sir Shankar Shanmugham. And my RC 15 team! Lots and lots of love to you guys."

In the video, the team can be seen wishing Kiara and Sidharth happy married life with throwing flowers.

She also tagged director Shankar, Ram Charan, and producer Dil Raju in the post. On Monday, the makers of the film dropped the video and showered their blessings on the newlywed couple.

Sharing the video, they wrote, "Team #RC15 #SVC50 wishes @SidMalhotra and @advani_kiara a very happy married life! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, love and light." Kiara and Ram Charan worked together in the 2019 Telugu action movie 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' and have been friends since then.