Glittering turnout at Sid-Kiara reception, but so many solo shows!

MUMBAI: So, Vikrant and Dimple were finally united and presented to the world at a star-studded reception in Mumbai on Sunday evening. A reception that will be remembered as much for the glitterati turnout as for the number of solo shows.



Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who played the star-crossed lovers in 'Shershaah' on Prime Video in 2021, had their happy ever after at their wedding reception at the end of hectic festivities that took them from the glorious resort of Suryagarh in Jaisalmer to the Malhotra home in Delhi and finally to his adopted home in Mumbai.



The couple (looking picture-perfect as usual, despite online criticism of Kiara appearing without a mangalsutra) posed for paps as a stream of stars greeted them. They included Malhotra's former classmate and rumoured girlfriend from 'Student of the Year' (2012), Alia Bhatt (who came without Ranbir, but with Ayan Mukerji), and recent co-actor from 'Thank You', Ajay Devgn, who arrived with wife Kajol.