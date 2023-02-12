Alia Bhatt makes grand entry at Sidharth-Kiara's wedding reception

Ranbir Kapoor missed the occasion, while director Ayan Mukherjee accompanied Alia.

Alia and Sidharth started their career together in Karan Johar's directorial 'Student of the Year' (2012). Though the duo never admitted it in public, their off-screen 'Ishqwala love' created quite a buzz back then.

Over the years, Bollywood exes have learnt to be comfortable with each other. Even before Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor got married, we have seen a beautiful equation between Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Ranbir-Alia.

So, no wonder, Alia and Sidharth are at perfect ease with each other. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer on February 7 in an intimate ceremony.

Later, the couple hosted their first reception for the groom's family at The Leela Palace, Delhi on February 9.

Sidharth and Kiara dated for a couple of years, before tying the knot.

However, they always remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

The two apparently fell in love during the shoot of their film 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021.