Watch: Akshay, Prithviraj’s ‘Kikli’ at the son of K Madhavan’s Barrat

MUMBAI: Actors Akshay Kumar and Prithviraj Sukurmaran attended the wedding of Gautam Madhavan, son of K Madhavan in Jaipur where both made Gautam’s baraat super fun.

Poffactio, the official team of Prithviraj took to Instagram and posted a video where Akshay can be seen doing ‘Kikli’ to dhol beats with Prithviraj..

Akshay wore a cream kurta and white pyjamas, whereas Prithiviraj opted for a red kurta pyjama with a silver embroidery jacket.

Fans showered love with red heart emojis in the comment section.

Recently, Akshay dropped a video which shows him performing bhangra with Mohan Lal.

Celebrities like Karan Johar, Kamal Haasan, Aamir Khan and Mohanlal, were also a part of the wedding festivities.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be seen sharing screen space with Emraan Hashmi in ‘Selfiee’, which will release on February 24. Prithviraj recently presented the Malayalam version of Ranveer Singh’s latest release ’83’. He has co-produced Akshay’s film, ‘Selfiee’.

‘Selfiee’ is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam blockbuster ‘Driving License’. The original film was helmed by Lal Jr. and featured Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles.