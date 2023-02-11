Vijay Antony’s Pichaikaran 2 sneak peek is out
JAYANTHO SENGUPTA
CHENNAI: The sneak peek of the trailer for Vijay Antony’s Anti Bikili - Pichaikaran 2 was released on Friday and it has garnered the attention of fans and the film fraternity alike. The movie is the sequel to the actor-director’s 2016 hit Pichaikkaran.
Anti Bikili – Pichaikaran 2 is produced by Fatima Vijay Antony and according to latest updates by the makers the film will open in theatres this summer. He recently headlined news after meeting with a boat accident on the sets of Pichaikaran 2 in Malaysia.
The movie stars Kavya Thapar, Dato Radha Ravi, Yogi Babu, Mansoor Ali Khan, among others.
The trailer starts with the tagline ‘Money is injurious to the world’ and sees an interviewer and a doctor discussing various transplants that benefit mankind in the modern world and they shift the focus to the concept of brain transplant which puts several thoughts in the viewer’s mind when questioned about how would it have been if the brain of a dictator like Hitler is implanted into another person. It looks like the story revolves around the idea of a brain transplant scam around the world.
The movie is directed and the music too has been composed by Vijay Antony himself.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android