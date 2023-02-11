Vijay Antony’s Pichaikaran 2 sneak peek is out

The trailer starts with the tagline ‘Money is injurious to the world’ and sees an interviewer and a doctor discussing various transplants that benefit mankind in the modern world and they shift the focus to the concept of brain transplant which puts several thoughts in the viewer’s mind when questioned about how would it have been if the brain of a dictator like Hitler is implanted into another person. It looks like the story revolves around the idea of a brain transplant scam around the world.