Urvashi confirms being part of Rishab Shetty-starrer 'Kantara 2'

MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Rautela took to social media to announce that she will be a part of 'Kantara 2' starring Rishab Shetty.

Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared a picture posing with Rishab, who also directed the film.

"#KANTARA 2 @rishabshettyofficial @hombalefilms loading #RS," she wrote as the caption.