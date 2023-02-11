Sid-Kiara's Mumbai reception: Here is everything you need to know

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani may have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer, but they have made sure to invite the members from the film fraternity at their upcoming post-wedding function in Mumbai.

Yes, you read it right. The newlyweds, who headed to the groom's residence in Delhi after their lavish wedding at Suryagarh Palace, will throw a grand reception for their "filmy family".

Sidharth and Kiara will travel to Mumbai on Saturday for the second reception that would see the presence of Bollywood celebrities.