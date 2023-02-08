Sid gets his Kiara's name written on his hand with mehendi, see pic

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have definitely set wedding goals for the next few months with their dreamy marriage ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

After breaking the internet with their mesmerising pictures from their nuptials, Sidharth and Kiara, on Wednesday, made their first public appearance as Mr and Mrs Malhotra.

The bride and groom looked their fashionable best. Kiara was seen sporting a black velvet tracksuit but what made her look even better was the 'Sindoor' that she very proudly flaunted along with a 'mangalsutra' and 'chooda'! Sidharth, on the other hand, kept it casual in a leather jacket and denim.