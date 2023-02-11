Makers of Act 1978 team up again for next Kannada film

CHENNAI: After the success of their earlier movie, Act-1978, director Mansore and producer Devaraj R of D' Creations have teamed up once again for their upcoming Kannada feature film '19.20.21' set to release on 3rd March in theatres. It is believed to be based on real events depicting violations of human rights. The movie stars Shrunga BV, Balaji Manohar, MD Pallavi, Rajesh Nataranga, Avinash, Mahadev Hadapad and Venkatesh Prasad in key roles. It is presented by Aagaaz Entertainment.

Having directed National award winning Kannada films such as Harivu and Nathicharami, filmmaker Mansore opens up about his upcoming film 19.20.21. He says,"This film is based on true incidents happened in western ghats near coastal Karnataka. This is story of a young tribal boy, a journalism student who fought against system for his community and their constitutional rights. He is the first person who entered higher studies in whole tribal community. It's a story of a community too who suffered decades from bureaucrats."

Talking about the core message of the film he states,"This movie emphasizes that no matter who you are, if you are an inhabitant of India, you are entitled to live anywhere in this nation and avail of your constitutional rights. You can demand your fundamental requirements from the government. If any bureaucracy attempts to stifle your voice or deny you of your rights, you don't have to pick physical force. You have the mightier option of the Indian Constitution with its Articles 19, 20 and 21 to back you up."

Producer Devaraj R of D' Creations shares on what prompted him to back this project. He adds,"This is my second collaboration with Mansore as a director. I was truly astounded by his technique in making the plans, scheduling, and controlling the crew. He is talented in translating scripts into stunning visuals that I find fascinating. I am always in search of stories that will make people ponder. This one is certainly one of those kinds. When I produced ACT-1978, I was certain that it would raise awareness about the issues of corruption and how the systems work. When I heard the story for 19.20.21, I had the same confidence about the results of the movie."