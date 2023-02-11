DC unveils 'The Flash' poster starring Barry Allen in bat cave

WASHINGTON: The first poster for the upcoming DC film 'The Flash', which is set to release on June 16, was recently unveiled by Warner Bros/DC Studios.

According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, the movie, which stars Justice League's Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, AKA The Flash, has a lot of heat on it despite the tabloid headlines generated by the actor last year. He is undergoing treatment for a previously undiagnosed mental health condition.

New DC Studios Co-Chairman James Gunn billed the standalone DC character movie at the studio's press day as "probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made".

The poster itself teases The Flash standing in a brand-new costume, which illuminates the surrounding dark atmosphere with golden yellow stripes.

However, most notably, the film features the striking silhouette of the classic '89 Bat Symbol, possibly the Batwing, hovering over the hero, hinting at the significant role that Batman will play in the story.