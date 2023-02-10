Watch: Priyanka Chopra drops glimpse from her Aspen vacation

MUMBAI: Actor Priyanka Chopra is having a fun time with her popstar husband Nick, daughter Malti and friends. She recently took the internet by storm by revealing her daughter's face, has shared a new reel from a family vacation. The 'Desi Girl' took to Instagram and posted a video montage of photos where she can be seen enjoying with Nick, Malti and friends on their ski holiday in Aspen, Colorado.

She also shared a picture of Malti sitting inside a hotel room, playing on the floor. In another photo, Priyanka and Malti are inside a car during an outing. Priyanka also shared some romantic photos with Nick. She also posted some group photos with their friends as they posed in the snow.

She captioned, "Hold your loved ones close."

Recently, Priyanka Chopra revealed her daughter Malti Marie's face. The actor attended an event in Los Angeles where Nick along with his singer siblings, Kevin and Joe Jonas, revealed the Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

As Jonas brothers took the centre stage, Priyanka sat in the first row with daughter Malti Marie, cheering for them. After that, photos of Malti Marie have gone viral on social media.